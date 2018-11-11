Bills lead Jets 31-3 at halftime

Posted by Josh Alper on November 11, 2018, 2:37 PM EST
Getty Images

After losing to the Dolphins last week despite not allowing a touchdown to the Miami offense, Jets head coach Todd Bowles said that he thought his team’s defense could have done more to help win the game.

That was a surprising response given how they played, but no one will be surprised if the defense comes up for blame again this Sunday. The Jets are down 31-3 at halftime against a 2-7 Bills team that had not scored more than 27 points in any of their games this season.

Of course, losing like this to a team like the Bills may lead the Jets to decide that someone other than Bowles should be putting together their game plans. Assuming they can’t channel one-time Jets and Bills quarterback Frank Reich and come back to win this game, Bowles will be 23-35 as the Jets’ head coach and the team will be 3-7 on the season.

LeSean McCoy has scored his first two touchdowns of the season for Buffalo and has a season-high 96 rushing yards. Marcus Murphy has added 44 rushing yards and Matt Barkley has completed 9-of-15 passes for 146 yards in his first start since the 2016 season.

The Jets defense will come in for criticism for that performance, but their offense shouldn’t avoid a lashing. They had nine yards on their first four possessions and finished the half with 68 total yards. Josh McCown threw an interception, took a pair of sacks and the biggest gain of the half was wiped out when the team was flagged for three holding penalties on an Elijah McGuire run.

Only one of them counted, which is pretty much the only positive for the Jets until Jason Myers hit a 56-yard field goal at the second quarter whistle.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Bills lead Jets 31-3 at halftime

  4. This game is a game that will get you fired. down 31-3 at home to a guy that was on the street last week.

  8. Well, the only thing left for this year

    1) Will they win another game? I don’t know. I don’t know if Darnold needs to risk major injury or long term damage playing with so little talent on offense.
    2) Will Kacey Rogers feel so sick after that first half he takes a medical leave of absence? Sadly, the jets defense was a lot better when Rogers was out sick and Bowles called the defense. If Bowles doesn’t take over calling the defense in the 2nd half, maybe he wants out more than the fans do.
    3) The Jets have no depth and even less talent. I think Bowles is done for sure but Jury is out on the GM. Overall his drafts have been terrible.

    3-7 here we come. But if this leads to the Jets getting coach that can bring out the best in Darnold, maybe that is something. For all his talk of being a defensive coach, uh, Bowles defense with the Jets in general plays like they are not prepared.

    I wonder if the defense has quit on him after he blamed them for the loss last week to the Dolphins? Maybe.

  13. Here it is. This isn’t simply a Todd Bowles problem. It’s a culture problem with the Jets. Maccagnan was talking about 2019 before the Dolphins 2 weeks ago. What GOOD coach wants to come to the Jets and work with a guy like that?
    If he gets to stay, the Jets will have missed it completely.
    They have a young QB, a top ten draft choice coming in 2019 and cap room. You can recruit a lot of good candidates behind that – Coach and GM combo.
    The Jets are left with 3 choices
    (1) Fire Todd Bowles tomorrow which they have to do based on today and Fire Maccagnan at season’s end but IMMEDIATELY look to hire an EVP of Football Operations who can be in place before season’s end and to be in front of the hiring cycle. DO NOT HIRE GUYS LIKE RON WOLF AND CHARLEY CASSERLY ON CONSULTANCY BASIS BECAUSE THEY HAVE NO VESTED INTEREST IN THE LONG TERM OUTCOME OF THEIR RECOMMENDATIONS.

    (2) Keep Maccagnan and force a relationship as they did with Rex Ryan and John Idzik which was an unmitigated disaster.

    (3) Keep Maccagnan despite his horrendous draft record and allow him to hire the coach himself. How do you trust him to even be part of the most important hire in organization and he can’t pick good players. Can’t do this. It would be organizational train wreck.

    Bottom Line: Both have to go. As soon as Todd Bowles is fired tomorrow Maccagnan will be working the media channels throwing Bowles under the bus. Bowles certainly culpable. Maccagnan is equally and him getting a pass (for some unknown reason in the media) is preposterous.

  14. Gona say it after every game, it’s time to clean house Gm to water boy get that loser mentality out of there, on a side note props to Jamal Adams played with heart no quit in this kid….something positive for the future I guess.

  15. Matt Barkley came off the streets and played better than all the Bills QBs who had been with the team since training camp. This is really a what might have been season for the Bills. They were good enough to beat a quality team like the Vikings and they’ve shown what they can do with competent QB play. I refuse to believe that a 9-7 playoff team would regress this badly to looking like one of if not the worse team in the league in only 1 season. This all started with the incompetent way the coach/GM handled the QB situation. No way in the world should they have gone into the season with Peterman as their starter and Allen as the back up. Even if they had kept AJ that still is not a lot of experience at the QB position.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!