Bills only need two plays to get into end zone

Matt Barkley’s first start for the Bills got off on the right foot.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll dialed up a deep pass on the team’s first offensive play and Barkley hit Robert Foster for a 47-yard gain. Running back LeSean McCoy ran 28 yards on the next play and the Bills were out to a 7-0 lead with just 49 seconds off the clock.

Barkley signed with the Bills before last week’s loss to the Bears. Nathan Peterman started that game, but the Bills opted to go with Barkley this week.

It’s the first lead for the Bills since they faced the Texans in Week Six. It’s also McCoy’s first touchdown since last season.