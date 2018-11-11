Bills trot out another unqualified quarterback to play in a regular-season game

Getty Images

The Bills currently have the three lowest passers who have thrown the ball more than seven times this season. Maybe they’re now hoping to make it four.

That’s really the only way to explain the decision to go with Matt Barkley at quarterback on Sunday against the Jets. That and the reality the fact that Barkley is: (1) healthy; and (2) not Nathan Peterman.

A fourth-round pick in 2013 who at one point was expected to go much higher, Barkley signed with the Bills on October 31. And while he has been on multiple rosters since his last actual regular-season playing appearance, Barkley is as rusty when it comes to playing in games that count as a certain unemployed quarterback who once wore No. 7 for the 49ers, like Barkley, and who, like Barkley, last played on January 1, 2017.

On that day, Barkley completed 10 of 14 passes for 125 yards and two interceptions, generating a passer rating of 59.2. On that same day, a certain unemployed quarterback completed 17 of 22 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown, generating a passer rating of 122.3.

So take the Jets and give the points and enjoy being a Bills fan for as long as they try to get by with this bizarre Wheel of Misfortune at the most important position on the field.