Bills up lead to 14-0 in first quarter

Getty Images

The Bills offense has had problems scoring points all season, but they’ve found a lot of success so far on Sunday.

Buffalo leads the Jets 14-0 late in the first quarter after cashing in for the second time in three possessions. Getting the score required a lucky bounce of the football.

Matt Barkley hit Zay Jones with a short pass, but Jones fumbled the ball just outside the end zone. It bounced into the end zone and into the hands of tight end Jason Croom.

Barkley has gone 4-of-9 for 70 yards in his first start since 2016. The Bills also got a 15-yard completion from tight end Logan Thomas to wide receiver Robert Foster on a fake punt that helped set up the second touchdown.

Jets quarterback Josh McCown is also making his first start of the year. The Jets have run just six plays over two possessions and McCown has been sacked once by the Buffalo defense.