Bobby McCain out after vicious block

AP

The good news is, Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain was able to walk off the field.

But it could have been so much worse.

McCain has been ruled out the rest of today’s game with a head injury, after he was floored by a blindside block by Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

Brown was flagged for an illegal blindside block on the play, and will likely be fined by the league. McCain had no idea what was about to happen, and was the definition of a defenseless player and took the kind of hit the league wants to do away with.

McCain stayed down for a few moments, and was escorted to the locker room without his helmet.

The Packers just scored again to go up 21-12, on a day when Aaron Jones is running wild and the Dolphins are settling for field goals.