Browns batter the Falcons, 28-16

AP

As it turns out, the Browns had playmakers.

They just needed to play them.

A pair of rookies who weren’t necessarily given the best chance to succeed led the Browns to an impressive 28-16 win over the Falcons.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield turned in his best game so far as a pro, hardly looking like someone who gave them less of a chance to win than Tyrod Taylor. Mayfield was 17-of-20 for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

Even more dramatic was the play of running back Nick Chubb, who has blossomed now that he’s getting the ball. After getting just 16 carries in the first six games under former coach Hue Jackson (and it took trading Carlos Hyde to change that), Chubb continues to show his big play potential.

Chubb finished with 20 carries for 176 yards and a touchdown, and also had three receptions for 33 yards and another score.

Included in that rushing total was a 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, which was the longest rush in Browns franchise history.

While the skill position guys were impressive, the Browns defense continued to do its part as they improved to 3-6-1

The Falcons (4-5) had been on a bit of a roll, but were held in check throughout the day. The Browns forced a pair of turnovers and turned the Falcons over on downs at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter, a sign of the way things went for Atlanta throughout the day.