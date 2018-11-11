Browns batter the Falcons, 28-16

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 11, 2018, 3:52 PM EST
As it turns out, the Browns had playmakers.

They just needed to play them.

A pair of rookies who weren’t necessarily given the best chance to succeed led the Browns to an impressive 28-16 win over the Falcons.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield turned in his best game so far as a pro, hardly looking like someone who gave them less of a chance to win than Tyrod Taylor. Mayfield was 17-of-20 for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

Even more dramatic was the play of running back Nick Chubb, who has blossomed now that he’s getting the ball. After getting just 16 carries in the first six games under former coach Hue Jackson (and it took trading Carlos Hyde to change that), Chubb continues to show his big play potential.

Chubb finished with 20 carries for 176 yards and a touchdown, and also had three receptions for 33 yards and another score.

Included in that rushing total was a 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, which was the longest rush in Browns franchise history.

While the skill position guys were impressive, the Browns defense continued to do its part as they improved to 3-6-1

The Falcons (4-5) had been on a bit of a roll, but were held in check throughout the day. The Browns forced a pair of turnovers and turned the Falcons over on downs at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter, a sign of the way things went for Atlanta throughout the day.

20 responses to “Browns batter the Falcons, 28-16

  2. The ineptitude of Hue Jackson is put on display again. Duke Johnson III and Nick Chubb would STILL ride the pine if he was in charge. Inexplicable if he gets another gig in the NFL as either an HC or an OC. He probably still can’t figure out how to get them the ball.

  6. hahahahahhahahhahaha the dirty birds got smoked by the dawg pound. hahahhahaha

    falcons should be known for choking period.

    #gpodawgund

  10. Browns are a good team that had a bad head coach. I dont know how good Gregg Williams is but if they can find a new HC who can be like a McVay they will be a legit threat in 2019 and forward.

  11. Easily the most complete Browns game since Jimmy Haslam has owned the team. If Gregg Williams and Freddie Kitchens can do that on a weekly basis, maybe the Browns won’t need as many offseason coaching acquisitions as they thought.

  14. Ok ive seen plenty of people say the offense only looks like this because hue was fired. Yet these were the same people who were crying and complaining when hue said he wanted to get involved in the offense after letting haley run it. You fools cant have it both ways. Haley was the one not using duke,chubb and others. Yes hue was a problem too but again you cant say it Was hue’s fault the offensive players weren’t being used correctly, if he wasn’t calling plays or running the offense and then complain like others did when he wanted to get involved on that side of the ball to try and save his job(that was being submarined by haley who expected to be the next coach). Im glad they are both gone but you fools gotta stop with the nonsense that everything is all Hue’s fault.

  17. With around $90 million in cap room next year, and 10 picks including almost all of their own, they have a lot of potential. If they can hire a decent coach, draft well, and make a couple of good free agent acquisitions, this team could be pretty darn good next year.

    Mayfield, if he is the guy, will be huge. This is the team that has used two firsts, one second, and two thirds on QBs the last 10 years.

  20. i’m sorry, who was it the browns beat while leading their division and/or with a winning record?

    everyone knows the browns have enough individual players with sufficient talent they can out-athletic some teams;

    that’s good, but only nets an 8-8 or 9-7 treadmill year in and year out;

    while that might seem idyllic to long-suffering fans, it is the epitome of mediocrity, however respectful;

    come back when they start beating top-tier teams like the Rams, Saints, Chiefs, Chargers or Patriots;

    they can start by beating a lower-tier team like the Seahawks, Vikings or even the leader of their division;

    congrats on beating an average team with a .500 record and a beat up roster;

    now let’s see if you can beat Pittsburgh;

