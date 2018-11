AP

The Browns often do things we’ve never seen before.

Sunday, they did something they haven’t done all season — score a touchdown in the first quarter.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is off to a perfect start, and hit Rashard Higgins for a 28-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead.

Mayfield is off to a 7-of-7 start for 98 yards, a sharp beginning against a Falcons team that seems to be intent on stopping the run and making him beat them, and so far he is.