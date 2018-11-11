Browns push lead over Falcons to 21-10

AP

The Browns haven’t had much to feel good about this season, but are playing well on both sides of the ball against the Falcons.

They just padded their lead to 21-10 in the third quarter, with Duke Johnson catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield has been sharp all day, completing 14-of-15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns so far, and connected on 13 straight passes at one point.

They’re also taking advantage of Falcons miscues on offense. Safety T.J. Carrie just stripped the ball away from Falcons wideout Mohamed Sanu, setting up the latest touchdown drive.