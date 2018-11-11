Buccaneers putting up yards without getting any points

Getty Images

The Buccaneers offense has moved the ball into Washington territory on all three of their first half possessions, but they are still looking for their first points of the afternoon.

Their third drive stalled in the red zone and Chandler Catanzaro missed a 30-yard field goal to keep Washington up 3-0 on the day.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was intercepted by cornerback Josh Norman on the goal-line to end the first Tampa drive of the afternoon and the second ended after Fitzpatrick was flagged for an illegal forward pass. Fitzpatrick tossed the ball to wide receiver Adam Humphries while scrambling and the play went for a first down, but a challenge by Jay Gruden led to officials calling the penalty on the quarterback.

The Buccaneers have picked up 180 yards over those drives, but that won’t do them any good if they don’t start turning them into points.