Chiefs lead Cardinals 20-7 at halftime

AP

The first half in Kansas City offered no surprise: Patrick Mahomes was Patrick Mahomes; the Chiefs were the Chiefs; and the Cardinals were the Cardinals.

Perhaps it’s a mild surprise the Chiefs aren’t leading by more.

The Chiefs punted once and settled for two Harrison Butker field goals, keeping their lead at 20-7.

Mahomes has completed 14 of 19 passes for 186 yards and a two touchdowns. Tyreek Hill has 117 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

Hill has five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns and a run for 20 yards.

Kareem Hunt has six carries for 47 yards.

David Johnson has kept the Cardinals competitive with 10 carries for 40 yards and three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown covered 9 yards.

Josh Rosen has completed 6 of 12 passes for 79 yards and the touchdown.

The Chiefs have 240 yards to the Cardinals’ 100.