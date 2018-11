Getty Images

The Chiefs didn’t need long to begin the scoring against the Cardinals.

They needed only two completions to Tyreek Hill to go 75 yards. Hill caught a 38-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes on the first play from scrimmage. After an incompletion, Hill caught a 37-yard touchdown.

And just like that, the Chiefs lead 7-0.

It took all of 56 seconds.

The Cardinals have some serious work ahead to keep this one from getting ugly early.