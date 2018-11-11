Chiefs win as Mahomes sets team record for TD passes in season

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes failed to pass for 300 yards for the first time since the season opener. He failed to throw for more than two touchdowns for only the third time all season and the first time since Oct. 7 against the Jaguars.

But the Chiefs quarterback continued to set records.

Mahomes set the team’s single-season record for touchdowns, breaking the old mark of 30 held by Len Dawson for 54 years. Mahomes’ two touchdowns in the 26-14 victory over the Cardinals give him 31 in 10 games.

Mahomes completed 21 of 28 passes for 249 yards.

The Chiefs, now 9-1, have won four in a row since their only loss. They play the Rams in a highly anticipated game in Mexico City before their bye week.

An illegal block above the waist on Demetrius Harris wiped away an 82-yard punt return by Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter. It was the only thing that stopped Hill all day.

He had one rush for 20 yards and seven catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Kareem Hunt rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries.

David Johnson allowed the Cardinals to hang around, rushing for 98 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He also caught seven passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Rosen was 22-of-39 for 208 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.