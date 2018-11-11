Chris Carson not expected to play against Rams

Posted by Josh Alper on November 11, 2018, 11:24 AM EST
It looks like the Seahawks will be without running back Chris Carson for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Carson was listed as questionable on Friday due to the hip injury that forced him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. Carson was bothered by the injury heading into the game and he did not participate in any of the team’s practices this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Seahawks won’t make their final decision until seeing how pregame warmups go, but that they are not expected to have Carson in the lineup against the NFC West frontrunners.

Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny would be in line for more work if Carson is out of the picture on Sunday.

