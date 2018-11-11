Christopher Johnson declines comment on Todd Bowles’ status

AP

There’s an old saying that one shouldn’t say anything at all when they have nothing nice to say.

That may have been what Jets CEO Christopher Johnson had in mind after Sunday’s 41-10 loss to the Bills. Johnson, who is running the team while his brother Woody serves as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, declined comment on head coach Todd Bowles’ status when approached by reporters after the game.

Bowles’ record with the Jets fell to 23-35 over three-plus seasons with Sunday’s loss to a Bills team starting Matt Barkley at quarterback. The loss was the fourth in a row for the Jets and chatter about Bowles getting fired has become easy to find in recent weeks.

Sunday’s listless outing won’t do anything to change that. Bowles said after the game that he’s not worrying about his job and that he thought the effort level from the team was fine. That will be argued by others, including the fans who serenaded the Jets with boos throughout the loss.