Colts take big early lead, hold on to beat Jaguars

The Jaguars just keep losing, and are now all alone in last place in the AFC South.

Last year they made it to the AFC Championship Game, but this year the Jags appear to have almost no chance of making the playoffs, after today’s 29-26 loss to the Colts drops them to 3-6 and the AFC South cellar.

The Jaguars, who so desperately needed to win, came out looking lousy. They fell behind early and were down 29-16 at halftime, and despite a strong second half to make things interesting, a late fumble sealed Jacksonville’s loss.

Andrew Luck and Blake Bortles both played well, but Bortles is continuing to look like he’s a little hesitant to pull the trigger on passes downfield. Luck, on the other hand, appears to have shaken off his shoulder injury and returned to form.

One of Luck’s favorite receivers is Eric Ebron, who scored three first-half touchdowns and now has 10 touchdowns on the season — only two fewer than he had in his four seasons in Detroit combined. Ebron has become a big part of what the Colts do offensively.

Despite a slow start, Indianapolis is now 4-5 and still in the AFC playoff race. Jacksonville, at 3-6, appears to be out of it.