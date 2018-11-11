Colts take big early lead, hold on to beat Jaguars

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 11, 2018, 4:07 PM EST
Getty Images

The Jaguars just keep losing, and are now all alone in last place in the AFC South.

Last year they made it to the AFC Championship Game, but this year the Jags appear to have almost no chance of making the playoffs, after today’s 29-26 loss to the Colts drops them to 3-6 and the AFC South cellar.

The Jaguars, who so desperately needed to win, came out looking lousy. They fell behind early and were down 29-16 at halftime, and despite a strong second half to make things interesting, a late fumble sealed Jacksonville’s loss.

Andrew Luck and Blake Bortles both played well, but Bortles is continuing to look like he’s a little hesitant to pull the trigger on passes downfield. Luck, on the other hand, appears to have shaken off his shoulder injury and returned to form.

One of Luck’s favorite receivers is Eric Ebron, who scored three first-half touchdowns and now has 10 touchdowns on the season — only two fewer than he had in his four seasons in Detroit combined. Ebron has become a big part of what the Colts do offensively.

Despite a slow start, Indianapolis is now 4-5 and still in the AFC playoff race. Jacksonville, at 3-6, appears to be out of it.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Colts take big early lead, hold on to beat Jaguars

  2. vargavarga says:
    November 11, 2018 at 4:18 pm
    No dog in this fight, but hadn’t the Jags already snapped the ball before the refs called for replay?? Legal?
    ——————
    No dog for me either. Jags got hosed on the replay being called after the snap and then the fumble that wasn’t a fumble (knee was down).

  3. Can we get some amazing analysis from nhpats regarding the stellar play of Andrew Luck? A guy that nhpats said would never play again. The interception Luck threw was not his fault either, it hit the guy right in the chest, so please nhpats, give us your brilliant insight

  4. Jags D got their butts handed to them in first half no doubt.
    Bortles was coming back after much better D performance in 2nd….26-29 with a minute left and was in a position to tie or win way down inside redzone. Pass to Greene came out when his knee hit and refs called it a completion with runner down.
    Jags came back to the line, ball was snapped,play started….THEN they blew whistle and STOPPED the play. Reviewed and overturned the previous play.
    Real issue is nOT whether his knee was down before or after ball came out.
    Issue is it was ruled a catch! Next play had started….stopped to review the previous.
    The NFL WANTED the clots to win….and broke their own rules to do it.

  5. Ball wasn’t moving. Knee was down.

    Refs robbed the fans of a great ending, whether the Jags would’ve won or not.

    Could’ve gone to OT.

    Could’ve been a Jags win.

    Could’ve been a lot of things.

    But yay! Refs and victory formation…ffs. what a league. smh. just sad.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!