Cowboys lead Eagles 13-3 at halftime

AP

The Cowboys lined up to go for it on one fourth down before a pre-snap penalty changed Jason Garrett’s mind. They ran a fake punt.

In desperation mode, the Cowboys are pulling out all the stops, and after scoring the first touchdown of the game with 19 seconds remaining in the half, they lead 13-3 at intermission.

The Cowboys, who have 218 yards to the Eagles’ 132, could have more.

Two red zone possessions ended in field goals. Despite getting to the Philadelphia 7 and 4, Dallas settled for Brett Maher field goals of 25 and 31 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott was on his way to a touchdown on the second of those drives, which was kept alive by upback Jeff Heath running for 3 yards on fourth-and-two, after hurdling Tre Sullivan. But Elliott’s second-longest run of the season ended 8 yards short of the goal line as he lost his balance and fell after a 32-yard gain.

The Cowboys also had five penalties for 37 yards, including two for 15 by receiver Noah Brown in the first half. The Eagles had none.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch set up the Cowboys’ first score with a 28-yard interception return.

Carson Wentz went 10-of-17 for 104 yards and the interception.

The Eagles were stopped from scoring on a fourth-and-one play from the Dallas 20 when Josh Adams was tackled for a 3-yard loss by Jaylon Smith and Jourdan Lewis.

Their only scoring drive ended in a 56-yard field goal by Jake Elliott with 1:33 remaining in the second quarter.

The Cowboys used a 25-yard pass to Michael Gallup on third-and-15, a 21-yard pass to Cole Beasley on the next play and a 17-yard pass to Allen Hurns two plays after that to get to the Philadelphia 1-yard line with the time waning in the first half. Dak Prescott scored on a quarterback sneak.

Prescott is 17-of-24 for 176 yards in one of his better halves of the season. Amari Cooper has five catches for 51 yards.

Elliott has eight carries for 54 yards.