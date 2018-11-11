Cowboys use Leighton Vander Esch pick for 3-0 lead

AP

The Cowboys had two takeaways in the first quarter Monday night and converted with only seven points. They got an interception early in Sunday’s game and ended up with only a field goal.

Rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who is starting in place of the injured Sean Lee, made his first career pick.

He intercepted Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who appeared to have never seen Zach Ertz as he hit Vander Esch between the numbers. Vander Esch returned it 28 yards to the Philadelphia 38.

The Cowboys gained 31 yards on eight plays but stalled at the Philadelphia 7 yard-line.

Brett Maher sneaked his 25-yard kick inside the right upright for a 3-0 lead with 6:59 remaining in the first quarter.

Dak Prescott threw an interception in the end zone after a second Marcus Mariota fumble against the Titans last week, denying the Cowboys points. They lost 28-14.

The Eagles have only one first down and 28 yards late in the first quarter.