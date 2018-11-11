D.J. Fluker, Chris Carson inactive for Seahawks

Getty Images

A report on Sunday morning indicated that the Seahawks would play without running back Chris Carson against the Rams because of the hip injury that sidelined him in practice this week.

The Seahawks have released their list of inactive players and Carson is indeed on it. So is right guard D.J. Fluker, who was listed as questionable with a calf injury. Safety Bradley McDougald, linebacker K.J. Wright and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen are all active after being listed as questionable.

Mike Davis, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise are the active running backs for Seattle. Ethan Pocic will start in place of Fluker.

Cornerback Neiko Thorpe, cornerback Kalan Reed, center Joey Hunt, defensive tackle Nazair Jones and defensive end Branden Jackson are also inactive for the Seahawks.

Wide receiver Nick Williams, defensive back Darious Williams, running back John Kelly, linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, tight end Johnny Mundt and defensive tackle Tanzel Smart will sit out for the Rams.