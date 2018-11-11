Dave Gettleman leads Giants contingent scouting Oregon QB Justin Herbert

AP

With Eli Manning looking washed up, the Giants know they need a new quarterback next year. Their first choice might be Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

Herbert is regarded by many as the best pro prospect in college football this season, and the Giants had a contingent at Oregon’s game against Utah on Saturday. Among those in attendance were Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman, west coast scout Jeremy Breit and assistant GM Kevin Abrams.

Although Oregon lost, Herbert played well, completing 20 of 33 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. The 6-foot-6, 233-pound Herbert is in his third year as Oregon’s starter and has had three strong seasons. He’s an accurate, strong-armed passer and also has good mobility. It’s easy to see why NFL teams like him.

However, Herbert still has one more year of NCAA eligibility, and several reports have said he intends to remain at Oregon for his senior year. If he does, that would be a major disappointment for the Giants and other teams looking for a new quarterback in 2019.