David Johnson keeps Cardinals close with second TD

AP

Before Sunday, David Johnson had only two games with 100 or more yards from scrimmage this season. Only once had he scored two touchdowns in a game.

He already has 109 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns against the Chiefs.

The running back’s efforts are keeping the Cardinals in the game against Kansas City, with Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run completing a 12-play, 61-yard drive to open the second half.

Arizona trails only 20-14.

Josh Rosen has gone 10-of-17 for 104 yards and a 9-yard touchdown pass to Johnson.