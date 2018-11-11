Dion Dawkins TD puts Bills up 24-0

Getty Images

Everyone is getting into the fun for the Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Tackle Dion Dawkins reported as an eligible receiver and caught a seven-yard touchdown from Matt Barkley in the second quarter to put the Bills up 24-0 over the Jets. The catch is the first of Dawkins’ career and the first touchdown that Barkley has thrown since December 2016.

Barkley is 9-of-15 for 146 yards overall as the Bills offense clicked to open the game and has kept on rolling over the Jets.

The Jets offense has not clicked. They’ve run 12 plays, gained nine yards and punted four times with Josh McCown playing quarterback in place of the injured Sam Darnold. That’s led to a lot of boos from the home crowd and a failure to turn things around will make things even more uncomfortable for head coach Todd Bowles.