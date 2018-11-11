Dion Lewis unloads on “cheap” Patriots

Getty Images

It’s not personal. It’s only business. Except when it’s personal.

For former Patriots running back Dion Lewis, it was definitely personal when it was time to host his old team on Sunday.

“Hell yeah it’s personal,” Lewis said after the game, via Mike Giardi of NFL Network. “That’s what happens when you go cheap. You get your ass kicked.”

Lewis said in August that the Patriots simply didn’t think he was good enough.

The Titans and Lewis were good enough on Sunday to upend the Patriots, sending New England into their bye with their six-game winning streak snapped. The Titans have emerged from their bye with a pair of wins in six days, putting them at 5-4 in the thick of things in the AFC South.

Which is very good for business.