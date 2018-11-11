Dirk Koetter took back offensive playcalling duties on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 11, 2018, 4:52 PM EST
Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith earlier this season and he stripped offensive coordinator Todd Monken of one of his chief responsibilities on Sunday.

In his press conference following Sunday’s 16-3 loss to Washington, Koetter said that he took offensive playcalling duties back from Monken during the game. Monken took over those duties this season and held them through the first eight games before Koetter stepped back in.

“I had my reasons,” Koetter said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Those reasons may include self-preservation as Koetter’s team is now 3-6 after opening the year with wins in their first two games. The playcalling resulted in 498 yards of offense for the Bucs, but four turnovers and two missed field goals left them with little to show for it on the scoreboard.

5 responses to "Dirk Koetter took back offensive playcalling duties on Sunday

  2. They just need a new GM – players he brought in aren’t working out…
    They need a new HC – Koetter management of that team is HIGHLY suspect..
    They need a REAL NFL QB – Fitz has lost his magic… JW just isn’t good enough
    stop with the excuses:
    it’s the defense – JW turns the ball over multiple times a game and is as bad at his position as they are…
    It’s the offensive line – he is often well protected and not even rushed in times he has thrown right to a defender right in front of him…
    Goff was bad under Fisher and better now with new HC – same as the last argument, Goff did not consistently throw to defenders just a few yards in front of him

  3. Coach doesn’t know what he’s doing. He be firing people left and right. He demotes assitants, o.c, qbs. He makes terrible decisions after a couple of losses like benching Fitzpatrick. Should’ve never benched him. He’s been doing great. Had his team at 2-2 and the dumb coach benches him and the team goes downhill from there and pretty much lost season. You can’t bench your qb after 4 games. nobody on that team respects the head coach. They all quit on the coach.

