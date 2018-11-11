Dirk Koetter took back offensive playcalling duties on Sunday

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith earlier this season and he stripped offensive coordinator Todd Monken of one of his chief responsibilities on Sunday.

In his press conference following Sunday’s 16-3 loss to Washington, Koetter said that he took offensive playcalling duties back from Monken during the game. Monken took over those duties this season and held them through the first eight games before Koetter stepped back in.

“I had my reasons,” Koetter said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Those reasons may include self-preservation as Koetter’s team is now 3-6 after opening the year with wins in their first two games. The playcalling resulted in 498 yards of offense for the Bucs, but four turnovers and two missed field goals left them with little to show for it on the scoreboard.