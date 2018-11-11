Dustin Hopkins puts Washington up at halftime

Getty Images

The first half of Sunday’s game in Tampa has seen the Washington defense yield a lot of yards to the Buccaneers, but that hasn’t put their team in a hole on the scoreboard.

Dustin Hopkins hit his second field goal of the game with 24 seconds left in the half and his team leads 6-3 after 30 minutes as a result of his work. The Buccaneers also tried two field goals, but Chandler Catanzaro only made one of his tries.

Two other Tampa drives took the team into Washington territory, but Ryan Fitzpatrick was picked off by Josh Norman in the end zone to kill one scoring chance. Fitzpatrick is 16-of-22 for 214 yards overall and the Bucs have posted 279 yards while possessing the ball twice as long as their opponents.

One would imagine that it will be hard for them to remain behind Washington if they continue to produce like that in the second half, but the first 30 minutes have made it clear that there’s not much for the Buccaneers to take for granted.