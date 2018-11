AP

Eric Ebron is on fire in Indianapolis.

Ebron has three first-half touchdowns today, giving the Colts a 21-7 lead over the Jaguars in the second quarter.

Two of Ebron’s touchdowns were passes from Andrew Luck, while the third came on an end-around run. Ebron now has 10 touchdowns in nine games as a Colt. In four seasons as a Lion, he scored a total of 12 touchdowns.

The Jaguars are continuing to struggle and appear set to fall into last place in the AFC South.