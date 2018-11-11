Jay Gruden: We’re winning ugly, but we do what it takes

Getty Images

Giving up 501 yards to the opposing offense is generally not helpful to your team’s chances of winning football games, but it didn’t hurt Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Thanks to four turnovers and two missed field goals, the Buccaneers only managed three points while Washington managed to put up 16 despite being outgained by 215 yards. It’s not a blueprint that anyone would draw up to win a football game, but head coach Jay Gruden will take being 6-3 over the alternative.

“If that’s what it takes to win a game, I really don’t care,” Gruden said, via 106.7 The Fan. “I’ll save the fantasy football for the guys who play that. We’re just trying to get a win and grind it out anyway we can. I told the team last night: if we win 6-3 or 50-49, I don’t care. The whole idea is to win the game. Right now, we’re winning ugly, but I’m not sure there’s any such thing as winning ugly.”

Washington’s offense should look better in the coming weeks if wide receiver Jamison Crowder, running back Chris Thompson and left tackle Trent Williams can get healthy. Even if it does, it will be a good idea to start holding opponents under 500 yards.