Jay Gruden: We’re winning ugly, but we do what it takes

Posted by Josh Alper on November 11, 2018, 8:46 PM EST
Giving up 501 yards to the opposing offense is generally not helpful to your team’s chances of winning football games, but it didn’t hurt Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Thanks to four turnovers and two missed field goals, the Buccaneers only managed three points while Washington managed to put up 16 despite being outgained by 215 yards. It’s not a blueprint that anyone would draw up to win a football game, but head coach Jay Gruden will take being 6-3 over the alternative.

“If that’s what it takes to win a game, I really don’t care,” Gruden said, via 106.7 The Fan. “I’ll save the fantasy football for the guys who play that. We’re just trying to get a win and grind it out anyway we can. I told the team last night: if we win 6-3 or 50-49, I don’t care. The whole idea is to win the game. Right now, we’re winning ugly, but I’m not sure there’s any such thing as winning ugly.”

Washington’s offense should look better in the coming weeks if wide receiver Jamison Crowder, running back Chris Thompson and left tackle Trent Williams can get healthy. Even if it does, it will be a good idea to start holding opponents under 500 yards.

8 responses to “Jay Gruden: We’re winning ugly, but we do what it takes

  1. Helps when your opponent is constantly benching the better QB and took over play calling duties from Monken who had great red zone design. Dirk cant call a red zone play to save a life

  2. Agree. Our Bucs suck butthole. Once again time to clean house. New QB, coaching staff, GM, and get rid of everyone on the defense outside of a few core guys. McCoy is not included in that, he can go as well.

  3. No, Chubbs. You are only beating worthless teams who give you chances you cannot get on your own. Your defense was not good today – the interceptions were all due to poor passes, not defensive effort. You should have lost this team because your offense is missing in action. We’ve seen enough of Captain Checkdown to know he’ll get pounded if this team gets to the playoffs. He cannot hit a deep pass at all. Defenses will be keen to not worry about any deep routes and concentrate on pounding Alice into the ground with pass rushes.

  5. If the Redskins still had Kirk Cousins… this team would be dangerous. But…..they don’t and they are not. If they make it to the playoffs they will be one and done, unless the passing game exponentially gets better.

  6. 64impalass says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:56 pm
    Helps when your opponent is constantly benching the better QB and took over play calling duties from Monken who had great red zone design. Dirk cant call a red zone play to save a life
    —‘
    Maybe if Jamison played on the Bills you could call him the better quarterback but this season his record and stats speak for itself.

