Jets face criticism over MGM partnership

AP

Before the Jets experienced difficulty on the field against the Bills, the Jets faced adversity in the skies above their home stadium.

Via the Associated Press, a plane with a banner criticizing the team’s new partnership with MGM Resorts International circled MetLife Stadium several times in the hours before the Week 10 game.

The banner declared: “SHAME ON JETS/MGM #ENDGUNVIOLENCE #STOPMGM.”

The link between MGM and gun violence comes from the company’s decision to sue more than 1,900 victims of the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, with the goal of avoiding legal liability. The gunman fired from a room at the MGM Mandalay Bay casino.

As the AP notes, multiple state-level politicians have called out the Jets for the MGM partnership, based on its decision to sue victims of the Las Vegas incident.