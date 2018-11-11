Josh Doctson catches TD to stretch Washington’s lead to 13-3

Getty Images

It took more than three quarters, but we finally have a touchdown in Tampa.

Washington wide receiver Josh Doctson caught a six-yard touchdown from Alex Smith 53 seconds into the fourth quarter. The score extended Washington’s lead to 13-3 over the Buccaneers.

Doctson’s touchdown capped a 62-yard drive that started after the Bucs flubbed another scoring chance. They drove inside the 20-yard-line, but a fumbled snap on third down led to a 14-yard loss and Chandler Catanzaro missed his second field goal of the day one play later.

The Bucs didn’t add any points on their next drive. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw his second interception of the day and those mistakes are why they are down 10 points despite outgaining their visitors by over 140 yards so far this afternoon.