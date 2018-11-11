Josh Norman: It feels like our true fans are on the road

Getty Images

Washington won their third road game of the year on Sunday, which gives them a 3-1 record away from home this season.

They are 3-2 at FedEx Field, but cornerback Josh Norman said after Sunday’s 16-3 win over the Buccaneers that he’d be more than happy to continue playing road games. There was a fair amount of cheering for Norman and his teammates as time wound down on their win and Norman, who had an interception Sunday, said that he feels the team gets better support away from Washington than they do when they are in front of the home crowd.

“I feel like we play better on the road,” Norman said, via Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan. “Im not gonna lie. Gosh man. It seems like our true fans, they’re really with us on the road and we feed off of that. When we go into the home stands, it seems like an open bubble or something. Like the other team’s turf or something. You hear more of them than you do us. Then, if something bad happens, they sulk. They sit back in their seat and they boo. … We can play all our games on the road if you ask me, but at the end of the day the people who are going to be for you, the fans that are really going to have your back? They’ll be there. The other ones man? It is what it is.”

There was a long streak of announced sellouts at FedEx Field, but the team has seen a sharp decline in attendance. They came into this weekend ranked 27th in the league and Norman noted that the Giants haven’t seen their fans stop showing up despite last year’s 3-13 record and a terrible start to this season.

Washington is in first place and we’ll find out how they are welcomed home when they host the Texans next weekend.