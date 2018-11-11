Josh Norman: It feels like our true fans are on the road

Posted by Josh Alper on November 11, 2018, 5:41 PM EST
Washington won their third road game of the year on Sunday, which gives them a 3-1 record away from home this season.

They are 3-2 at FedEx Field, but cornerback Josh Norman said after Sunday’s 16-3 win over the Buccaneers that he’d be more than happy to continue playing road games. There was a fair amount of cheering for Norman and his teammates as time wound down on their win and Norman, who had an interception Sunday, said that he feels the team gets better support away from Washington than they do when they are in front of the home crowd.

“I feel like we play better on the road,” Norman said, via Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan. “Im not gonna lie. Gosh man. It seems like our true fans, they’re really with us on the road and we feed off of that. When we go into the home stands, it seems like an open bubble or something. Like the other team’s turf or something. You hear more of them than you do us. Then, if something bad happens, they sulk. They sit back in their seat and they boo. … We can play all our games on the road if you ask me, but at the end of the day the people who are going to be for you, the fans that are really going to have your back? They’ll be there. The other ones man? It is what it is.”

There was a long streak of announced sellouts at FedEx Field, but the team has seen a sharp decline in attendance. They came into this weekend ranked 27th in the league and Norman noted that the Giants haven’t seen their fans stop showing up despite last year’s 3-13 record and a terrible start to this season.

Washington is in first place and we’ll find out how they are welcomed home when they host the Texans next weekend.

8 responses to “Josh Norman: It feels like our true fans are on the road

  1. I guess he’s never had to pay Snyder an arm and a leg to park, drink and watch a sub-par game there, has he?
    I guess he’s never spent hours on the Capital Beltway either, going to and from?
    Didn’t think so.

  2. This Washington Numbskins team is horrific – absolutely zero offense – the only plays are made by the defense. This team proves once again it is feasting on the lightweights of the league but they can’t handle the good teams. The playoffs will be delicious. I hope they meet New Orleans again – this time I want them to hang 60 on this miserable team. Alice Smith is a complete joke – cannot hit a deep ball in the air with any precision. He had several guys wide open and wasn’t even close to hitting them.

  3. Hey Josh, maybe its because the team has been crummy for decades, the owner is terrible, the experience is awful, the cost is high, and we get kind of sick of you and your buddies preening for the camera after one good play preceded by 10 bad ones.

  6. Another ugly game/win for my skins. At best this season, we get one playoff game and lose that. We r not in same league as the elite of the nfl. Either way tho, I’ll take what I can get. Winning is better than losing.

  8. Not a Redskins fan but I’m interested in this team right now. Adrian Peterson is a Spector that can single handily win the division. AP was born to play football and it’s obvious he doesn’t care how old he is. Nobody wants to celebrate a living legend but I will.

