Julian Edelman apologizes to Patriots fans

Getty Images

Julian Edelman left early for the locker room after injuring his ankle, but he did return to the sideline before the end to witness the ugliness. Not as many of the thousands of Patriots fans who made the trip to Nashville stayed that long.

The Titans were the better team Sunday, dominating from start to finish.

“I am sorry we disappointed some of the fans that were out here for us,” Edelman said to reporters, via WEEI. “We were heavily populated here. We have to go back to New England and get back to work.”

The Patriots receiver caught nine passes for 104 yards.

He said he would see how his ankle feels Monday, but the Patriots have their open date this week.

“Not in a good mood, guys. I am sorry,” Edelman said. “Sorry for being an A-hole, but we got outplayed. Thank you.”