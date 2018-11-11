Julian Edelman leaves for locker room with ankle injury

Posted by Charean Williams on November 11, 2018, 3:54 PM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots began the day without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who missed his second consecutive game with ankle and back injuries. They now are without receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

He made nine catches for 104 yards and threw a pass for a 6-yard completion to Tom Brady. He also had two punt returns for 30 yards.

Patrick Chung took over Edelman’s punt return duties.

The Patriots also have lost tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (back).

Brown left in the first half, returned in the second half and then left again. He had an illness last week that affected his practice time, but the Patriots listed him with a back injury after his second departure.

It added injury to insult as the Patriots trail 34-10 with 4:51 remaining.

The Patriots have pulled Brady with the game out of hand.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Julian Edelman leaves for locker room with ankle injury

  1. The entire Patriots team left for the locker room at halftime and didn’t come back. I’d like to thank the Titans and the city of Nashville for exposing the Patriots for what they are. Great game, Titans!

  2. Edelman’s a turd. He’s not hurt. He just didn’t want to be on the field for the rest of that beat down.

  4. Let’s hope it’s nothing serious. Tip of the cap to the Titans from this Pats fan, they obviously wanted it more. Anyone who doubts the importance of Mason or Gronkowski to the Pats offense needs to rewatch this one and look at the beating Brady took.

  5. nnedfromchoirpractice says:
    November 11, 2018 at 4:01 pm
    The entire Patriots team left for the locker room at halftime and didn’t come back. I’d like to thank the Titans and the city of Nashville for exposing the Patriots for what they are. Great game, Titans!

    What exactly did the “expose “ them for ???

    They are 6-1 since the 1-2 start

    Talk about overreacting to the last thing you watched

  7. The Truth says:
    November 11, 2018 at 4:07 pm
    Earlier today a certain @tylawspicksix posted “ they’re goin to run the table

    If only they were as good as you cowboys .. oh wait never mind

  11. Flash1287 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 4:16 pm
    nnedfromchoirpractice says:
    November 11, 2018 at 4:01 pm
    The entire Patriots team left for the locker room at halftime and didn’t come back. I’d like to thank the Titans and the city of Nashville for exposing the Patriots for what they are. Great game, Titans!

    What exactly did the “expose “ them for ???

    They are 6-1 since the 1-2 start

    Talk about overreacting to the last thing you watched
    ————————
    I know it hurts, Flash. They say cold beer helps to lessen the pain, but considering how your day went, I’d go straight for the Jack Daniels. Today was a brutal reality for the Patriots.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!