Julian Edelman leaves for locker room with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Patriots began the day without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who missed his second consecutive game with ankle and back injuries. They now are without receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

He made nine catches for 104 yards and threw a pass for a 6-yard completion to Tom Brady. He also had two punt returns for 30 yards.

Patrick Chung took over Edelman’s punt return duties.

The Patriots also have lost tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (back).

Brown left in the first half, returned in the second half and then left again. He had an illness last week that affected his practice time, but the Patriots listed him with a back injury after his second departure.

It added injury to insult as the Patriots trail 34-10 with 4:51 remaining.

The Patriots have pulled Brady with the game out of hand.