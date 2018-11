AP

Julio Jones is suddenly a scoring machine. He was already a yardage machine.

The Falcons wide receiver crossed the 10,000-yard mark in the second quarter.

This is Jones’ 104th game, making him the fastest to that mark in league history.

He’s also now sporting a two-game touchdown streak, with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to give the Falcons a 10-7 lead.

Jones scored his first touchdown of the season last week, which was of great concern to fantasy football owners if not the Falcons.