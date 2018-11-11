Kerryon Johnson expected to play for Lions on Sunday

Getty Images

Running back Kerryon Johnson has put up some of the biggest rushing numbers the team has seen in a long time and it looks like he’ll get a chance to continue adding to that record on Sunday.

Johnson was listed as questionable on Friday after three days of limited practice. Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’s expected to play against the Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Johsnon became the first Lions player to run for 100 yards in a game since 2013 when he got 101 yards against the Patriots in Week Three. He then became the first Lion with more than 150 rushing yards in a game since 2011 when he went for 158 yards against the Dolphins in Week Seven.

Guard T.J. Lang and cornerback Darius Slay will miss the game for the Lions. Defensive end Ziggy Ansah joins Johnson in the questionable category after playing last week for the first time since the season opener.