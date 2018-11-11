Lane Johnson won’t play tonight

Getty Images

The Eagles will not have right tackle Lane Johnson tonight.

The team listed Johnson among its seven inactives. He entered the day questionable with an MCL sprain that limited him in practice last week.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai will start for Johnson.

The Eagles already had ruled out running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) on Friday.

Sproles’ absence leaves them with Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams and Corey Clement at running back.

Philadelphia’s other inactives are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, safety Deiondre' Hall and offensive lineman Matt Pryor.

The Cowboys’ inactives already were known as they ruled out weakside linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), defensive end Taco Charlton (shoulder), defensive end Randy Gregory (knee), linebacker Joe Thomas (foot), starting left guard Connor Williams (knee) and receiver Tavon Austin (groin) on Friday. The seventh inactive is third-string quarterback Mike White.