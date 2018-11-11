Marcus Mariota throws second TD pass in first quarter

AP

What’s up with Marcus Mariota and the Titans?

The Titans quarterback threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over the Cowboys on Monday night. He has 77 yards and two touchdowns after two possessions today against the Patriots.

Tennessee leads 14-3.

Mariota, his elbow now completely healthy, is 5-of-8.

Corey Davis caught a 23-yard touchdown from Mariota on the team’s second possession, allowing the Titans to decline a pass interference penalty on Stephon Gilmore on Davis in the end zone. It completed a nine-play, 78-yard scoring drive.

The Titans got off to a 7-0 lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Mariota to Jonnu Smith.

The Patriots drove to a field goal on their first drive.