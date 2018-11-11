Marcus Mariota, Titans cruise past Patriots 34-10

Posted by Charean Williams on November 11, 2018, 4:21 PM EST
The Titans hadn’t beaten the Patriots since 2002. They didn’t just beat New England on Sunday. They dominated.

With a coach who played linebacker for Bill Belichick and a number of players who played in New England, the Titans’ 34-10 victory surely was extra special. It ended the Patriots’ six-game winning streak and got Titans above .500 at 5-4.

Darius Jennings got Tennessee off to a good start with a 58-yard return on the opening kickoff. The Titans scored a touchdown seven plays later on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to Jonnu Smith.

Tennessee never trailed.

Mariota completed 16 of 24 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a pass for 21 yards and had two rushes for 21 yards.

Corey Davis had seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans sacked Tom Brady three times and hit him three other times and held the Patriots to 284 yards.

Brady went 21-of-41 for 254 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. The Patriots pulled him in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand.

Julian Edelman caught nine passes for 104 yards before leaving with an ankle injury.

50 responses to “Marcus Mariota, Titans cruise past Patriots 34-10

  3. Titans played a good game. Hats off to them. They have definitely improved since they lost to the Fins early in the season.

  7. Love my Pats win or lose. So i ask them a teeny favor 🙂

    Please…PLEASE. Do not send Tom Brady out to catch a pass again. The way that 41 year old knee buckled and bent… will give me nightmares. That’s exactly how ACL’s get torn.

    Take the L and dont do it again!

  10. I know its any given Sunday but this Patriots team just looks beatable. As a Patriots hater, the last few years they’ve been the team to absolutely dread but aren’t giving that feeling this year. Their experience and lack of mistakes is what separates them from the pack, like the Bears game, but they still seem vulnerable.

    Good thing the division is abysmal.

  11. Josh McDaniels beat the Patriots as HC of the Broncos in his rookie coaching year. Matt Patricia and now Mike Vrabel. That’s a little bizarre

  12. Surprised the refs didn’t throw a flag on the turf for tripping Brady. But hey, at least he caught it this time.

  14. The Truth says:
    November 11, 2018 at 4:29 pm
    One of the best birthday presents I ever got…..and i’m Not even a Titan’s fan !

    That doesn’t say much for you

  24. That loss came down to two things on the Patriots side
    1) Oline was dreadful today. Not even there. All other problems with the offense were offshoots from this root cause.
    2) Defense was back to bleeding 3rd down conversions like they were at season start.

    There are other things you can name but they all trace to those two things.

    On the Titans side that win comes down to just one thing and thats everybody playing lights out beast today. If they could look like that every week it would be scary.

  26. Eaglehaslanded !!! says:
    November 11, 2018 at 4:34 pm
    If only the Patriots had Malcom Butler they would’ve won! AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


    If only the eagles were a better than average team this season
    Hahahahahahahahahah

  28. greenanxiety says:
    November 11, 2018 at 4:36 pm
    It’s crumbling fast

    Wait I thought it was “crumbling fast” when they were 1-2
    6-1 since then but now it “crumbling “??

  29. Bye week came at the right time offense had no pace and defense got gashed. They will regroup versus the Jets nice game Titans. Oh and Steelers fans try beating the Pats first before you gloat.

  30. Great game by the Titans. I think within the next couple years Vrabel will establish himself as one of the better coaches in the league. Its not often you see people scheme the Pats the way they usually do everyone else. The collectively familiarity of Vrabel, his coaches and the former Pats he has on the team doesn’t hurt either, but excellent coaching and execution by the Titans.

  31. The Titans have now beaten both Super Bowl teams, as well as the other team from the AFC Championship, and… lost to the Bills and Dolphins. I don’t get this team.

  32. I knew this would probably be the end of the Patriots run… they’re not going to the final four this season. And it’ll be awhile before they get there again.

  33. Titans are very talented. We’ve been saying it all year. Mariota can finally feel his fingers again & it seems the new offense of starting to gel. Here’s hoping they can keep it going. Fun team to watch.

  34. “One of the best birthday presents I ever got…..and i’m Not even a Titan’s fan !”

    Wow and oh golly gee wiz, the Pats lost a regular season game and are still 7-3. Either you’ve had a lot of mighty pathetic birthdays or you’ve got pretty low standards.

  35. That looked bad, but New England will still be playing at home in January barring something crazy. The #2 seed comes down to NE at Pit in a few weeks (sorry Houston fans). There is still a lot of season remaining.

  36. thebirdofprey says:
    November 11, 2018 at 4:45 pm
    What a beatdown. Pats are pretenders, they feast on a terrible division and this time the AFC has some real powerhouses that will smoke them in the playoffs.

    AGAIN can we just stop with the stupid comments?
    Like the Chiefs “smoked them”. They have only play 2 division games.
    The 5 other wins came outside the division

    We get it the team you root for sucks and you are tired of seeing the Patriots win.
    But if you are going to comment can you at least get your facts straight
    Or pretend to know what your talking about?

    They won 6 in a row prior to this.
    Why didn’t we see any comments from you then ???

  38. Why in the world would you have Brady catching passes. The best to play the game and you have him catching passes. That decision was very stupid.
    Good team win by the Titans. Something was off about the Pats.
    They will get it fixed.

  39. Jagsfan1 says SOULMATES 🙂

    jason9696 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 4:27 pm
    Freaking awesome!!! It’s never a bad day when the (hated and loathed) Patriots lose!!!

    Soulmates 🙂

  40. It is what it is, Tennessee showed up big today and the Pats just flat out didn’t show. Sometimes the other guy gets more right, that’s football. Hence the expression “On any given Sunday.” Sometimes you need to simply tip your cap and show some respect to an opponent who obviously wanted it more. Something chip (not so truthful, banned or whatever other sock puppets she’s going to use on this one) just can’t seem to grasp.

    Congrats to the Titans, the Pats are on to the bye to do some healing up and regrouping.

  41. Titans fans wanting the Colts and Luck now? Luck is your daddy, so be careful what you wish for. Anyway 2 yard tammy got destroyed so all is good. I’ll pull a division rival if it means obliterating the Patriots like that, talk about hilarious hahahahahaha. 2 yard tammy is done. AFC south is the toughest division in football.

  42. The Pats Baby Poop Defense is still here folks. People will get excited when they shut down a bum like the Jets, or the Dolphins. And they’ll get giddy and say the Pats are back. Then that garbage D will be back to haunt them against Pittsburgh and show their true colors. But that fake D will play hard against more bums like Buffalo and the Pats fans will think they are guaranteed Super Bowl Champs. Aaaaaand that bumbof a D will show up in Round 1 or 2 when they get bounced. That’s reality. That’s what happens when you are cheap and think practice squad players can start on your D and just run your system

  44. harrisonhits2 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 4:51 pm
    “One of the best birthday presents I ever got…..and i’m Not even a Titan’s fan !”

    Wow and oh golly gee wiz, the Pats lost a regular season game and are still 7-3. Either you’ve had a lot of mighty pathetic birthdays or you’ve got pretty low standards.
    —————————–
    Your comment is out of line, Harrison. You don’t have any idea how much the poster had riding on the game. I know you don’t typically stoop so low as to take personal shots at other posters, so I’m going to give you a pass on this one. Patriots fans everywhere are lashing out after the Patriots horrible loss today. That’s understandable. It was a horrifying peek into the future for your camp. I understand your disappointment but try not to lash out at others.

  45. b12kingofthe7kingdoms says:
    November 11, 2018 at 5:01 pm
    The Pats Baby Poop Defense is still here folks. People will get excited when they shut down a bum like the Jets, or the Dolphins. And they’ll get giddy and say the Pats are back. Then that garbage D will be back to haunt them against Pittsburgh and show their true colors. But that fake D will play hard against more bums like Buffalo and the Pats fans will think they are guaranteed Super Bowl Champs. Aaaaaand that bumbof a D will show up in Round 1 or 2 when they get bounced. That’s reality. That’s what happens when you are cheap and think practice squad players can start on your D and just run your system

    so what did you say last week when they held Rogers to 17 points??

  46. b12kingofthe7kingdoms says:
    November 11, 2018 at 5:01 pm
    The Pats Baby Poop Defense is still here folks. People will get excited when they shut down a bum like the Jets, or the Dolphins. And they’ll get giddy and say the Pats are back. Then that garbage D will be back to haunt them against Pittsburgh and show their true colors. But that fake D will play hard against more bums like Buffalo and the Pats fans will think they are guaranteed Super Bowl Champs. Aaaaaand that bumbof a D will show up in Round 1 or 2 when they get bounced. That’s reality. That’s what happens when you are cheap and think practice squad players can start on your D and just run your system

    And PLEASE don’t bring up Pittsburgh

    We know the Patriots OWN the Steelers just no matter how good they are playing

  47. Flash1287 says:

    They won 6 in a row prior to this.
    Why didn’t we see any comments from you then ???

    Same reason they don’t see that TyLaw genius after this loss?

  48. tb12kingofthe7kingdoms says:
    November 11, 2018 at 5:01 pm
    That’s reality. That’s what happens when you are cheap and think practice squad players can start on your D and just run your system
    ========================

    WTH are you talking about? The Pats spend to the cap year after year and have more of their top ten contracts tied to defense than offense. In fact take out Brady’s contract and New England has a disproportionate share of it’s cap space dedicated to the D. What is the point of posting a diatribe that reaches an unsupportable conclusion? Do you really think even the most casual of fans is unaware of where Belichick the GM prioritizes spending?

