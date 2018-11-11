Marcus Mariota, Titans cruise past Patriots 34-10

Getty Images

The Titans hadn’t beaten the Patriots since 2002. They didn’t just beat New England on Sunday. They dominated.

With a coach who played linebacker for Bill Belichick and a number of players who played in New England, the Titans’ 34-10 victory surely was extra special. It ended the Patriots’ six-game winning streak and got Titans above .500 at 5-4.

Darius Jennings got Tennessee off to a good start with a 58-yard return on the opening kickoff. The Titans scored a touchdown seven plays later on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to Jonnu Smith.

Tennessee never trailed.

Mariota completed 16 of 24 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a pass for 21 yards and had two rushes for 21 yards.

Corey Davis had seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans sacked Tom Brady three times and hit him three other times and held the Patriots to 284 yards.

Brady went 21-of-41 for 254 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. The Patriots pulled him in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand.

Julian Edelman caught nine passes for 104 yards before leaving with an ankle injury.