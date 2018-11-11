Mark Ingram: Dez Bryant quickly became “one of our guys”

AP

Receiver Dez Bryant didn’t spend much time with the Saints, but he was there long enough to make an impact on his new teammates.

In the team’s first game after signing Bryant, and then losing him to a season-ending injury, running back Mark Ingram and several other Saints adopted Bryant’s trademark celebration, throwing up the “X”. (Including running back Alvin Kamara, as shown in the accompanying photo.)

“Right away [Dez] was one of the guys,” Ingram told PFT by phone after Sunday’s rollicking 51-14 blowout of the Bengals. “He was here only two days but he’s one of our guys.”

Ingram said that he hopes Bryant will rejoin the team after he has his torn Achilles tendon surgically repaired.

“We love him and wish him the best,” Ingram said.

It would be amazing to see Bryant become an inspirational leader of sorts for a team with which he never actually played in a game. But it’s been an amazing season so far for the Saints, even though it started with a loss and a win that should have been another loss.