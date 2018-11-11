Mike Vrabel emphasized physicality, adjustments to the Titans

Posted by Mike Florio on November 11, 2018, 5:50 PM EST
Titans coach Mike Vrabel knows a thing or two about how the Patriots do business. And Vrabel used that knowledge to get the most out of his players when the time came to face the Patriots on Sunday.

“The biggest thing I told them is that we have to be more physical than the Patriots in all three phases,” Vrabel told PFT by phone on Sunday after the 34-10 win over New England. “If they gain yards, they have to beat you. We can’t give them easy yards. We have to exceed their operation and execution.”

The approach entailed adjusting when the Patriots adjust, with sufficient preparation to instill a mental “flow chart” that allowed the players to know what they needed to do in response to whatever the Patriots did. Vrabel particularly wanted to limit the “easy access throws” by Brady, where he makes a quick throw for a good gain with little overall effort. Early in the game, safety Kenny Vaccaro made a big tackle on a quick throw, and it helped set the tone that the simple yards wouldn’t be there in the passing game.

The Titans also were able to apply a lot of pressure to Brady. That’s been the recipe for more than a decade, but not many teams can properly mix the ingredients. Vrabel said that the key is “having guys who can execute” the plan to get to Brady and reduce his available time to throw the ball.

“Everything I brought to them they were receptive of,” Vrabel said.

As to the former Patriots who now play for the Titans, Vrabel tried not to stoke that emotion but to reel it in. He wanted “no personal agendas” during the game.

“I tried to talk to them about that not making a difference,” Vrabel said.

With the Titans now 2-0 since the bye, one specific technique has made a difference for the team. Vrabel said that during the bye the coaches went to each player with one concrete way in which they need to improve. It has worked well, and the Titans now find themselves in position to make a run at the division title, a single game behind the Texans with seven games to play.

21 responses to “Mike Vrabel emphasized physicality, adjustments to the Titans

  1. Duh. Anyone who has seen Tomasina Brady play when he is challenged physically knows he wilts under pressure. I’m surprised teams ever think they can beat him by out covering his receivers. He always finds one open. The best way to beat that jerk is to hit him so often than his witch wife will not recognize him when he comes home.

  5. lebrickie says:
    November 11, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    —————-

    Angry much?

    Well done Titans; superior planning and execution!

  7. scutz1972 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 5:58 pm
    What I saw today, Pats better hope they don’t see Titans in playoffs.
    ____________________

    You hear that a lot from less than knowledgeable fans. You said that a couple of years ago after they got whooped by KC. Remember?

  8. lebrickie says:
    November 11, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    ————————————————————————————–
    Hey, this approach always worked for Rex Ryan. Er, actually it worked once in like 10 years, but keep up that whining little buddy!

  9. Good for Vrabel…he knows Brady weaknesses and exposed them today.
    I am actually surprised that referees did not try to do everything they could to keep this from happening.

    The girls have the usual CUPCAKE AFC EAST schedule to end the year but also have Vikings and Steelers coming up
    Of course they are at home against Vikings..AFTER THE VIKINGS PLAY SUNDAY NIGHT AGAINST PACKERS THE WEEK BEFORE….SCUMBAG NFL LOVES TO LET PATRIOTS PLAY ALL OPPONENTS AT MOST VULNERABLE TIME…..COLLUSION

  11. Lost Homefield advantage and possibly a bye with that horrible loss. Cheifs are now 2 games ahead. Chargers 1 game. Even the Steelers are 1 game ahead, with easy schedules ahead.

    Pats fans can talk all they want about GOAT, Best coach etc. There is NO WAY pats can do well IN KANSAS CITY for an AFC playoff. Without homefield Pats are SEVERELY disadvantaged.

    I honestly think they are FINISHED without atleast a bye this year. And better hope KC drops 2 more games SOMEHOW.

  12. jagsfan1 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 6:16 pm
    Maybe you could type in CAPS a little more?

    Season been rough for you since your Jags won there SB in week 2

  13. .
    @jagsfan

    Maybe you should pay attention to your own team. Your last five games:

    Chiefs 30 Jags 14
    Cowboys 40 Jags 7
    Texans 20 Jags 7
    Eagles 24 Jags 18
    Colts 29 Jags 26
    .

  18. Brady may be greatest system QB of all time. He is not very good against coaches who understand the system. Vrabel took away easy throws and made Brady beat him downfield and Brady failed miserably.

    Drew Brees is GOAT.

  19. mzew233 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 6:24 pm
    ————

    The Chiefs lost to the Steelers at home in the playoffs few years ago. So the Patriots may not even have to go to Kansas City if the Chiefs get knocked out early by a wild card team.

  20. Good win by Tenn.

    Very disappointed in the Pats lack of intensity from kick off. Maybe too much time out on the town last night. Bizarre lack of execution and horrible offensive gameplanning/calling and lack of incorportating good players all over the field. There should be more than just Gordon/Edelman/White.

    Disgusting.

    McDaniels can’t leave town soon enough.

  21. The Dink & Dunk offense was exposed today.

    Blame it all on Goodell, start reciting football psi data, blah blah GOAT blah blah.

    The Pats were as weak as their fair-weather fans today.

