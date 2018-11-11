Morris Claiborne says Jets “laid down” on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 11, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
Getty Images

In his postgame press conference, Jets head coach Todd Bowles said that he thought the team’s effort level was fine in their 41-10 loss to the Bills but one of the team’s defensive starters disagrees with him.

Cornerback Morris Claiborne said he doesn’t feel like anybody quit during the blowout loss, but that may just be because he doesn’t think they showed up in the first place.

“We didn’t come to play today, in no way,” Claiborne said, via NJ.com. “It’s one of the first times I can honestly say that someone came in and just whooped us. We kind of laid down to it. It’s very stressful. I’m at a loss myself.”

Claiborne went on to say that the issue with effort is on the players and not something to blame on the coaching staff.

“I feel like you shouldn’t have to talk about effort. Being an NFL player, that’s the least you can do, is give effort. I feel like every guy in the locker room should be able to put effort into whatever you’re doing, no matter what that is.”

Other Jets joined Claiborne in saying that neither Bowles nor the other coaches were to blame, but there’s no good way for Bowles or anyone else from the Jets to spin what happened on Sunday. They got humiliated by a 2-7 team starting its fourth quarterback of the season to extend their losing streak to four games and push Bowles’ record to 13-29 since the start of the 2016 season.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Morris Claiborne says Jets “laid down” on Sunday

  3. Morris Claiborne says Jets “laid down”
    __________________________________________________
    Well he played for the Cowboys so he does know what that looks like.

  6. scutz1972 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 6:16 pm
    Not helping his coach much.

    ————————

    Maybe that’s the point. Silently throwing his coach under the bus.

  7. I’m old enough to remember when the Jests WEREN’T a burning dumpster fire of a team. I think that was the early 70s. What a tradition they’ve maintained over the last 45 years.

  9. Not good. The notion that players get themselves motivated to play every week is bull.
    As it is said..’Good players inspire themselves. Great players can inspire others.’ Jets don’t have an great players right now because they are under-coached or simply not good enough. This is why responsibility lies with Todd Bowles AND Maccagnan..
    Maccagnan is a talent collector (he tries but is bad at it) and not a team builder or a leader. HC and GM never on same page and it’s too far in for salvage on either.
    Jets need someone to administer over the entire football operation. This would be good for Christopher and Woody Johnson. Doing this now will give them a base of continuity they want but at same time hold the GM and HC accountable and change these or address when it merits but still maintain a base of stability through EVP FB Ops.

  10. >>Claiborne went on to say that the issue with effort is on the players and not something to blame on the coaching staff.

    So the Bills come to YOUR house with a QB off the street 10 days ago and blow you out and the horrid coaching wasn’t a big part of the problem?
    When Matt Barkley is completing bombs maybe your DC is part of the problem.
    When you are constantly 3 and out, maybe your OC bares some of the blame.
    If its the players, then doesn’t the GM get some of the blame?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!