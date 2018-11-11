Morris Claiborne says Jets “laid down” on Sunday

Getty Images

In his postgame press conference, Jets head coach Todd Bowles said that he thought the team’s effort level was fine in their 41-10 loss to the Bills but one of the team’s defensive starters disagrees with him.

Cornerback Morris Claiborne said he doesn’t feel like anybody quit during the blowout loss, but that may just be because he doesn’t think they showed up in the first place.

“We didn’t come to play today, in no way,” Claiborne said, via NJ.com. “It’s one of the first times I can honestly say that someone came in and just whooped us. We kind of laid down to it. It’s very stressful. I’m at a loss myself.”

Claiborne went on to say that the issue with effort is on the players and not something to blame on the coaching staff.

“I feel like you shouldn’t have to talk about effort. Being an NFL player, that’s the least you can do, is give effort. I feel like every guy in the locker room should be able to put effort into whatever you’re doing, no matter what that is.”

Other Jets joined Claiborne in saying that neither Bowles nor the other coaches were to blame, but there’s no good way for Bowles or anyone else from the Jets to spin what happened on Sunday. They got humiliated by a 2-7 team starting its fourth quarterback of the season to extend their losing streak to four games and push Bowles’ record to 13-29 since the start of the 2016 season.