NFL may regret conceding a key point regarding the franchise tag

Getty Images

This week, the NFL and the Steelers made the unusual decision to leak the notion that, if running back Le'Veon Bell doesn’t show up for 2018, he nevertheless will be eligible for the quarterback-based franchise tag in 2019. The NFL may regret that.

Before this week, there was a widespread belief that a franchise-tagged player who fails to show up in a given season would be in the same spot the following year. Now, the league has blazed a trail to free agency for any non-quarterback who chooses to skip a full season.

While it’s not something that will happen with regularity, it becomes a factor in every analysis conducted by every agent of every non-quarterback who otherwise is in line for a franchise tag, especially if the player already has been tagged once.

Consider Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who happily is playing this year with a franchise tender of $17.1 million. Next year, his options expand from signing a long-term deal, playing another year at $20.51 million, or sitting out the full season and becoming a free agent in 2020 — unless the Cowboys apply a tender equivalent to the value of the five highest-paid quarterbacks. For any non-quarterback who spends a year under the franchise tag, the “take a year off” approach becomes one of the options.

Le’Veon Bell should get the credit for exposing this labor-deal oddity, which had been hiding in plain sight for years. And the league and the Steelers should get the blame for flagging the issue by conceding preemptively (and unnecessarily) that a non-quarterback can force the quarterback tender by literally doing nothing in response to being franchise-tagged a second time.

Of course, none of this means that the league won’t eventually argue that the CBA should be applied in the way that everyone assumed it would be applied, whether as to Bell or someone else in the future. For now, though, the league has exposed a gaping loophole that benefits the players.

And that’s something the NFL has never done. Before now.