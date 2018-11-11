Nick Chubb: Now that I’m getting carries, I’m trying to make the most of them

Posted by Josh Alper on November 11, 2018, 7:58 PM EST
Before he was fired as the Browns head coach, Hue Jackson talked a lot about getting rookie running back Nick Chubb more work.

It took Carlos Hyde getting traded to the Jaguars for Chubb to actually see a spike in his usage and the results make you wonder if Jackson might still have the job if he’d given Chubb the ball instead of just talking about it. Chubb has 78 carries for 406 yards and three touchdowns over the last four games and the last of those scores came in Sunday’s 28-16 win over the Falcons.

Chubb set a Browns record with a 92-yard touchdown run and Chubb said after the game that it is “very special just being in this place with so much history.” Chubb’s also happy that he’s getting a chance to make some of that history after sitting in the early weeks of the year.

“It is always great to win no matter what it takes,” Chubb said. “I am willing to do anything they ask me to do and I was. Not getting many carries, I still took advantage of the ones I got just to help this team anyway I could. That is still [the same]. Now, I am getting more carries, and I am going to make the most out of all of them.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield also threw a touchdown to Chubb on Sunday and the partnership between the two rookies is a big reason for Browns fans to feel good about how things are shaping up for the team.

  2. Someone needs to FedEx Hue Jackson a copy of today’s game plan so he can see what the young talent can do with competent coaching and decision making.

  3. After the game where he had 2 tds and 100 yardson 3 carries he should’ve gotten more play time also looked great in preseason.. now he’s finally going off for me in fantasy. Not sure how hue and Haley missed that one

  4. To be fair to Hue, Todd Haley was running the offense this season (before he and Hue both got fired). So it’s somewhat unfair to blame Hue for the fact that Chubb wasn’t getting the ball. Don’t get me wrong, though, Hue still deserved to get fired. The team looks better without him in charge, which tells you all you need to know.

  7. Browns have the top three rookies in the NFL- Mayfield, Ward and Chubb.
    ===============================================
    Thanks, Mr Dorsey!

  8. To the previous reply of “it was Haley’s fault”..no it wasn’t..it was Hue’s..he didn’t play Chubb nor did he want to play Baker..that’s his decision, and it was a poor one..those two plus Ward..it was a great draft and not a Browns fan but it’s good to see that team win.

  9. Can you have 2 Offensive Rookies of the Week? Chubb should win it, but Mayfield is right up there! So nice to be able to see the true potential this team has, and their only going to get better! We do have a Bright future.

