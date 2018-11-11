Nick Chubb: Now that I’m getting carries, I’m trying to make the most of them

Getty Images

Before he was fired as the Browns head coach, Hue Jackson talked a lot about getting rookie running back Nick Chubb more work.

It took Carlos Hyde getting traded to the Jaguars for Chubb to actually see a spike in his usage and the results make you wonder if Jackson might still have the job if he’d given Chubb the ball instead of just talking about it. Chubb has 78 carries for 406 yards and three touchdowns over the last four games and the last of those scores came in Sunday’s 28-16 win over the Falcons.

Chubb set a Browns record with a 92-yard touchdown run and Chubb said after the game that it is “very special just being in this place with so much history.” Chubb’s also happy that he’s getting a chance to make some of that history after sitting in the early weeks of the year.

“It is always great to win no matter what it takes,” Chubb said. “I am willing to do anything they ask me to do and I was. Not getting many carries, I still took advantage of the ones I got just to help this team anyway I could. That is still [the same]. Now, I am getting more carries, and I am going to make the most out of all of them.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield also threw a touchdown to Chubb on Sunday and the partnership between the two rookies is a big reason for Browns fans to feel good about how things are shaping up for the team.