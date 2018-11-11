Packers lead Dolphins 14-9 at halftime

AP

The Dolphins are hanging around admirably.

But until they can find the end zone, it’s going to be tough to be anything but close.

The Packers are leading 14-9 at the break, with the Dolphins defense playing well for stretches.

But they can’t possibly play well enough to overcome an offense stalling at the wrong times. Three times they made it to the red zone against the Packers, and left with two field goals and a fumble. The third field goal came when they forced a turnover on downs and took over at the Packers 45-yard line, and made it only to the 29.

The Packers have given them chances, with a fumble on a punt return and a bit of a lull after scoring touchdowns on their first two drives. But that might be enough.