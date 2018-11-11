Packers off to quick start on Dolphins

AP

The Dolphins could struggle to score today, with three starting offensive linemen out, and backup quarterback Brock Osweiler starting.

So they couldn’t have started this game any worse.

The Packers are up 7-0 on the Dolphins, after taking advantage of an Osweiler fumble and driving for a quick touchdown.

Running back Aaron Jones had four touches for 54 yards already (even after a drop on his first chance), and Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for the score.

It was the kind of beginning the Dolphins can ill afford, with starting tackles Laremy Tunsil and Ja'Wuan James and left guard Ted Larsen inactive because of injuries.