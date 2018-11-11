Patrick Mahomes leaves quickly after game because of family emergency

AP

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes broke a record and won a football game Sunday, but there was no celebration.

According to Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, the stepfather of Mahomes’ girlfriend “suffered a medical emergency” while at the game and died.

Brittany Matthews posted about her loss on Instagram.

“Today is a day I will never forget,” she wrote. “Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100 % he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his Chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So much! I will take care of mom for you!”

Mahomes left immediately after the game, and wasn’t available for interviews.

Our thoughts are with the family for their loss.