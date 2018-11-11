Patriots cut deficit to 17-10

AP

Fantasy players probably won’t react with excitement about who scored for New England, but the Patriots and their fans will take the points any way they can get them.

James Develin scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 12:49 remaining in the second quarter. It cut the Patriots’ deficit to 17-10.

Tom Brady has completed 7 of 11 passes for 100 yards. Josh Gordon has three catches for 58 yards.

The Titans scored on their first three possessions as Marcus Mariota threw two touchdown passes and Ryan Succop kicked a 33-yard field goal after Tennessee stalled at the New England 15.

The Titans gained 150 yards in the first quarter.