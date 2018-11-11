Patriots rule out Shaq Mason, add Matthew Slater to injury report

Getty Images

Tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s status drew the most attention on Saturday, but there were other updates to the Patriots injury report.

The team has ruled out right guard Shaq Mason for Sunday’s game against the Titans. Mason missed last Sunday’s game and was listed as questionable on Friday because of a calf injury. Ted Karras played in Mason’s place last week and will likely start again on Sunday.

Six Patriots were listed as questionable on Friday and that number grew to seven with the addition of wide receiver Matthew Slater to the injury report. Slater was added on Sunday morning because of an illness.

There was a report on Sunday that Gronkowski will not play against the Titans because of ankle and back injuries, but he traveled with the team to Nashville. Inactives will be officially announced at 11:30 a.m. ET.