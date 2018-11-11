PFT’s Week 10 best bets

Getty Images

It’s Sunday morning, and some of you are in jurisdictions where some of the upcoming games could be of specific interest to you.

Attached to this post is a video with six games that are of specific interest to us, via the weekly “best bets” video.

This week, there’s a bonus play. A tiebreaker, so to speak, with the two of us taking the opposite side of a game that otherwise didn’t make the six-play cut.

For all of this week’s picks (but not against the spread), click here. As always, you’re guaranteed to get your money’s worth.