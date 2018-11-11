Rams lose Cooper Kupp before going up 29-24 in fourth

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp missed a couple of games with a left knee injury earlier this season and he suffered another one in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Kupp went down with a non-contact injury and received attention from trainers on the field before being helped to the sideline. Given how serious the injury looked and how little time is left, it seems likely that Kupp is done for the day.

Kupp’s injury came a couple of plays after the Rams recovered an onside kick inside Seattle territory. Sebastian Janikowski‘s kick went right to Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds and he was able to field it without any worry.

The Rams would go on to drive the ball to the 2-yard-line before settling for Greg Zuerlein‘s third field goal of the afternoon. That leaves them up 29-24 with 7:34 left to play in the game.