Rams outlast Seahawks for 36-31 win

Getty Images

There will be two 9-1 teams taking the field in Mexico City a week from Monday.

The Chiefs did their part by beating the Cardinals early on Sunday, which left the Rams to take care of business against the Seahawks later in the day. It wasn’t the easiest of games and the Seahawks briefly took the lead in the second half, but the Rams took a 36-31 win when all was said and done.

One thing they’ll need to clean up before taking on the Chiefs will be the run defense. The Seahawks ran 34 times for 273 yards on Sunday with first-roun pick Rashaad Penny clearing 100 yards for the first time in his career. Russell Wilson added 92 yards and the Seahawks were able to move the ball on the ground all day.

Wilson also threw three touchdowns, including one to Mike Davis just after the two minute warning in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks defense forced a three and out and Seattle moved the ball to the 35-yard-line, but three straight incompletions meant the Rams held on for the win.

All of the Rams’ biggest offensive stars had a hand in the win. Todd Gurley had 160 total yards and his 17th touchdown of the season, Brandin Cooks had 100 receiving yards and a touchdown run and Jared Goff was 28-of-39 for 318 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Aaron Donald had 2.5 sacks and Dante Fowler shook off a pair of costly penalties with a strip sack of Wilson in the fourth quarter that helped balance the trouble stopping the run.

The Seahawks are now 4-5 and they have the Packers and Panthers on deck the next two weeks. Wins in those games may be essential to any playoff hopes in Seattle.

The Rams don’t have the same kind of concerns heading into the marquee matchup of Week 11, but bragging rights will definitely be up for grabs south of the border.