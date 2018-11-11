Rams outlast Seahawks for 36-31 win

There will be two 9-1 teams taking the field in Mexico City a week from Monday.

The Chiefs did their part by beating the Cardinals early on Sunday, which left the Rams to take care of business against the Seahawks later in the day. It wasn’t the easiest of games and the Seahawks briefly took the lead in the second half, but the Rams took a 36-31 win when all was said and done.

One thing they’ll need to clean up before taking on the Chiefs will be the run defense. The Seahawks ran 34 times for 273 yards on Sunday with first-roun pick Rashaad Penny clearing 100 yards for the first time in his career. Russell Wilson added 92 yards and the Seahawks were able to move the ball on the ground all day.

Wilson also threw three touchdowns, including one to Mike Davis just after the two minute warning in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks defense forced a three and out and Seattle moved the ball to the 35-yard-line, but three straight incompletions meant the Rams held on for the win.

All of the Rams’ biggest offensive stars had a hand in the win. Todd Gurley had 160 total yards and his 17th touchdown of the season, Brandin Cooks had 100 receiving yards and a touchdown run and Jared Goff was 28-of-39 for 318 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Aaron Donald had 2.5 sacks and Dante Fowler shook off a pair of costly penalties with a strip sack of Wilson in the fourth quarter that helped balance the trouble stopping the run.

The Seahawks are now 4-5 and they have the Packers and Panthers on deck the next two weeks. Wins in those games may be essential to any playoff hopes in Seattle.

The Rams don’t have the same kind of concerns heading into the marquee matchup of Week 11, but bragging rights will definitely be up for grabs south of the border.

  5. Thank goodness the Rams have an offense, because this Rams defense doesn’t resemble any Wade Phillips defense I’ve seen before.

    Undisciplined, unorganized and just ghastly against the run.

    How do they stop KC’s offense next week? I have no idea.

  7. Seattle fan – not hiding-Seattle is playing great ball lately. Good enough to beat the Rams? Apparently not, but wow have those 2 games with the class of the NFC been entertaining. I am excited for the future and yes, that means the rest of the season. If they run like this against Green Bay and Carolina then those 2 are wins and Seattle is looking close to a Wild Card…where I am fairly certain the Rams won’t be overjoyed if they have to face them.

  8. kamthechancellor says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:43 pm
    Penny: not a bust.
    ——–
    1 game over a 100 yards. And his first score in week 10 is pathetic for a first rounder. And your team still lost.

  9. Nice of the refs to try to cheat the Rams out of a win at the end. Refs refusing to review Wilson’s intentional grounding and then calling a retailiation penaltynon Donald. Penalty is fine if they threw the OL out of the game.

  10. Nice of the refs to try to cheat the Rams out of a win at the end. Refs refusing to review Wilson’s intentional grounding and then calling a retailiation penaltynon Donald. Penalty is fine if they threw the OL out of the game. NFL is really watching how the NBA manipulates games and following suit.

  11. Both games these two teams played were hard fought, and tough. Both games could have gone either way. Both games came down to the last minute, or so.

    Isn’t that what we want, as fans, of the NFL?

    Very entertaining!

  13. Seahawks are in full decline, they won’t win another game this year. Couldn’t happen to a nicer jerk than Pete Carroll.

  15. Correction: 3 other fan bases laughing…the three more recent Super Bowl Champions…what’s the point of being good if you don’t win the SB? We got ours! What about your team? Reflect on that.

  16. I loved it when those Rams surrounded that Seahawk clown in defense of their teammate for the blatantly late hit, that should’ve been an ejection. That was almost as funny as the SB when Irvin and Bennett ganged up on Gronk only to both get body slammed and ejected.

  17. @niner816…where’s you’re team and your 30 million QB? 49ers havent been relevant since leaving candlestick. What a disgrace how the team has crumbled. Willis knew before hand and quit. Dont worry man…misery loves company. Hope they cancel that garbage MNF game tomorrow. Trash!!!!

  18. niners816 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:49 pm
    kamthechancellor says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:43 pm
    Penny: not a bust.
    ——–
    1 game over a 100 yards. And his first score in week 10 is pathetic for a first rounder. And your team still lost.
    +++
    Yet your team, the 9ers, are what? At the bottom, where they have been for how long?

    Fix your house before telling your neighbor they need to fix theirs!

  19. So I’m watching the Pete Carrol post-game presser. Tell me again who won this game. And oh, btw, the onside kick? Yeah, it went perfectly in practice this week. Oh well. Time for Pete to move on.

  20. bluenlime says:
    November 11, 2018 at 7:57 pm
    @niner816…where’s you’re team and your 30 million QB? 49ers havent been relevant since leaving candlestick. What a disgrace how the team has crumbled. Willis knew before hand and– quit. Dont worry man…misery loves company. Hope they cancel that garbage MNF game tomorrow. Trash!!!!
    ——
    Lol @ you for trying to take a jab at Jimmy G for tearing his acl. We are rebuilding. We will be fine. Whats your excuse? You’re wasting Wilson’s prime on a mediocre team with mediocre talent and not building for the future. Congrats on being 2 games up on the Niners. Congrats on probably being an 8-8 team and missing the playoffs again. Your team has gotten worse since the Pats sucked your soul in the Superbowl.

  21. Lost two years of my life on the ending of this game.

    Five personal fouls on the Rams!

    I thought Wade could handle these boys, but not so sure anymore.

    Go Rams!

  22. I respect Russell Wilson and the way he plays the game, but I absolutely love seeing Pete Carroll so depressed as he realizes the Seahawks have just lost. It makes me feel as good as I feel when I see Jerruh Jones watch his Cowboys lose.
    And memo to Carroll — stay off the field while the game is going on!

  23. Anyway…Penny looked great. 9 yards per carry and you could tell the kid has an extra gear. Carson better heal up quick or he’s going to lose that starting gig. The Seahawks line is just mauling people. Can’t wait for usdcoyotes squad to come get some of that Thursday night. Would have loved a win here but the Rams offense is just ridiculous. Guess I’ll go into hiding til tomorrow when one dumpsterfire collides with another one. Peace.

  24. So far Seattle is 0-5 against teams with winning records in 2018. Even though Green Bay is only 4-4-1, they have Aaron Rodgers, and it will be a tough one to win. Carolina lost big to Pittsburgh but it has a winning record. The next 2 games will not be easy for Seattle. After that, they still have games against Minnesota and Kansas City, 2 teams with winning records. It will take a miraculous turnaround for Seattle to get into the playoffs this season.

  26. omeimontis says:
    November 11, 2018 at 8:22 pm
    So far Seattle is 0-5 against teams with winning records in 2018. Even though Green Bay is only 4-4-1, they have Aaron Rodgers, and it will be a tough one to win. Carolina lost big to Pittsburgh but it has a winning record. The next 2 games will not be easy for Seattle. After that, they still have games against Minnesota and Kansas City, 2 teams with winning records. It will take a miraculous turnaround for Seattle to get into the playoffs this season.
    ++++++++++++++++

    Let’s be real. It would take more than a miraculous turnaround. Pete Carroll can talk his nonsense all he wants, but the loss today sealed it.

  27. Wilson and his late game turnovers are getting real real annoying. For gawd sakes, you are playing the Rams and Donald….stop having him drop straight back just to be consumed up in the pocket.

