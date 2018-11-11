Getty Images

The Seahawks are missing running back Chris Carson and right guard D.J. Fluker on Sunday, but it hasn’t diminished the effectiveness of their running attack.

Seattle put up 134 yards on 15 attempts that included the first touchdown of first-round pick Rashaad Penny‘s NFL career. Penny’s score put the Seahawks up 14-7 in the first quarter, but things haven’t gone as well for the Seahawks since that point.

The Rams kicked a field goal on their next possession and Todd Gurley scored a touchdown for the 13th straight game later in the second quarter to put the Rams up 17-14 at halftime. Outside of scoring a touchdown, Gurley was held in check by the Saints last week but he put up 100 total yards to go with his ninth career touchdown against the Seahawks.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald also enjoys playing against Seattle. He had two sacks and has now sacked Russell Wilson 10 times over the course of his career. He’s up to 12 sacks on the year, which is a career high that Donald seems likely to pad over the next six and a half games.